Roanoke, Alleghany Health Districts hold women’s health fair

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are encouraging women to look after their health.

They say the pandemic has caused many people to forget about resources the districts offer.

Vaccines were a primary focus during the height of the pandemic, but now they want to shift back towards primary health care.

RCAHD hosted a women’s health fair featuring 30 vendors, with many women-owned businesses represented.

Health care providers and outreach staff provided information on safe sleep for infants and access to resources like Medicaid and childcare.

“We think it’s really important that women are looking after themselves,” RCAHD Communications Officer Christie Wills said. “This pandemic may have stopped people from seeing the doctor routinely. It may have stopped them from getting those routine medical visits that are so important for good health.”

The districts also provided free COVID vaccinations and STI testing on-site.