House fire in Hollins displaces family of three

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the 100 block of Plymouth Drive in the Hollins area of Roanoke County around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, due to reports of a residential structure fire.

Investigators said first arriving crews from Station 5 (Hollins) found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of a brick home.

Officials said at the time of the fire, the home was occupied by one teenager and a dog and two cats, and there were no injuries to people or pets.

Firefighters said the fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes, and a family of three will be displaced and staying with family in the area.

The American Red Cross will be assisting this family, officials said.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.