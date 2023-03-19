James Hardie workers collect blessing bags to help those experiencing homelessness

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Nicole Bowman with James Hardie, in Pulaski County has been working with New River Community Action which serves Pulaski, Montgomery, Floyd, Giles and Radford.

Bowman wanted to create blessing bags because her son is experiencing homelessness, and she wanted to give back.

With all of the donations from all departments in the plant and countless volunteers from the floor, team members have put together and split up the 240 bags by who we were told needed them the most which was Pulaski and Montgomery. They were loaded into the work truck. Employees Trey Griffith and Jim Alewine drove to each of the counties and delivered these bags for them.

Each bag has a pair of warm socks, toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, shampoo/conditioner, comb, wash cloth, deodorant, toilet paper, a snack and a water bottle.

Carol Johnson, Executive Director of Housing Services with NRCA has also provided a link for anyone to donate to these local counties.

TO OUR HOUSE – New River Community Action