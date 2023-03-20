Virginia Tech students speak out against potential tuition increase

Some students attended the meeting to speak on how raising tuition and fees will impact their already stressful financial situations.

BLACKSBURG, VA – The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors met Monday to discuss the course of the university for the foreseeable future.

But this particular meeting was met with an influx of student input.

Considering raising the cost of tuition and fees was a hot topic at the meeting.

Graduate students and undergraduate students attended the meeting to voice their opinions.

10 News reported earlier this month that graduate students are fighting for what they say is the need for a living wage from the university.

Those same students attended the meeting Monday and spoke about how raising tuition and fees will impact what they say is an already stressful financial situation.

“A unifying thing for both undergraduates and graduate students because in the context of not being paid enough to afford what current costs are, then having increasing tuition and fees as well just escalates that problem,” Graduate Student Senate president Ben Beiter said.

A decision on tuition and fees will be made at a later date.