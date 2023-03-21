WATCH LIVE: The Morning Sprint - March 21, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Good morning! As you sip on your morning coffee, join us for the Morning Sprint for Tuesday’s top headlines.
Here’s what we will discuss:
- Recycling programs across SW Virginia finding new solutions after massive fire at RDS Warehouse
- Virginia State Police cars feature new red lights following VTTI safety research
- Upper Crust Pizza Co.’s nearly 20-year legacy extends from store to food trucks
Not free at 9 a.m.? Don’t worry, we will upload the entire episode to this article once the live stream is complete.
Thanks for watching!