Missing 77-year-old Danville woman found safe, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE: Danville Police says Gay Nunn has been safely located.

ORIGINAL STORY: Danville Police says they are searching for 77-year-old woman, Gay Nunn.

They say she was last seen about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Piney Forest Road and Franklin Turnpike.

They say Nunn is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 125 lbs. with short salt and pepper hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing a burgundy button up shirt, blue jeans and dark colored Sketchers shoes.

Danville Police ask that anyone who has information to contact them by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, Crime Stoppers via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.