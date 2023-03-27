Voice of the Hokies says women’s basketball team is the best yet

BLACKSBURG, VA – Virginia Tech students are witnessing history in the making as the women’s team gets ready to fight for a spot in the Final Four Monday.

Bill Roth has been the voice of the Hokies for years, and he said this is the best team they’ve ever had.

“Virginia Tech fans are starved for a winner,” Roth said. “They’re waiting to embrace a championship team because it’s been a while since Tech has had a national championship team contender.”

This team has already made history with their first-ever ACC Championship win, along with this deep run in the NCAA tournament.

Roth said he’s amazed at what Coach Kenny Brooks has done in such a short time.

“To see what Kenny Brooks has done on the women’s basketball side over the last couple of years is absolutely remarkable,” Roth said. “The players that are in his program, the ACC championship was epic, and now a chance to go to the final four would just be, wow, incredible.”

Roth heads up the Spots Media and Analytics program at Tech, and his students have the chance to create broadcasts for all of the sports teams. But senior Colby Talley said this year has been special.

“It helps me as a broadcaster, being able to go out on the road and call these big ACC tournament games,” Talley said. “And I think the fact that Kenny Brooks and all his players have developed such a great program sort of in tandem with the SMA program, those two being in lockstep I like to think is what makes being here so special.”

Talley called play-by-play for both the ACC championship and the second round of the tournament in Blacksburg.

Senior Tyler Katz was alongside Talley for the tournament and said he’s been following the team since the beginning.

“I go back to my freshman year, and I remembered I called Elizabeth Kitley’s first-ever game,” Katz said.

Katz said they’re getting to be part of history.

“One win away, and the chance to go to Dallas, it’s been really special to know that their history is kind of tied to our history,” Katz said.

If you’re not already on the Hokie Bandwagon, don’t worry, Bill Roth said there’s still plenty of time to jump on.

You can find more coverage of the Hokies’ Chase for the Championship by clicking here.