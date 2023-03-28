59º

Gov. Youngkin tours Eldor Corp. manufacturing plant in Botetourt County

The manufacturing plant designs and creates millions of ignition coils every year

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Botetourt County, Daleville, Governor Glenn Youngkin
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to members of the press inside the Rotunda of the state Capitol building on Feb. 25, 2023, in Richmond, Va. In two years as Virginia's governor, Republican Glenn Youngkin has gone from political newcomer to potential 2024 presidential candidate. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File) (John C. Clark, Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DALEVILLE, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin got his first look into the Eldor Automotive Powertrain production plant on Monday afternoon.

Eldor Corporation, an Italian manufacturer of automobile systems created its first North American manufacturing plant in the Daleville area back in 2018.

Gov. Youngkin got a tour of the plant along with meeting Eldor executives.

The new plant features fully automated production lines which create millions of ignition coils every year.

Eldor has a long history of being an auto parts maker, supplying ignition systems and systems for hybrid and electric vehicles. Eldor first came to the region in 2015 to talk with representatives from the Roanoke region.

Now the company ships parts all across North America.

Connor Dietrich joined the 10 News team in June 2022. Originally from Castle Rock, Colorado, he's ready to step away from the Rockies and step into the Blue Ridge scenery.

