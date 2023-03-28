50º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man accused of setting historic Rockbridge County home ablaze to pay $500 fine

The incident happened in early 2022

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Rockbridge County, Fire, Echols Farm

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A man is facing a $500 fine in connection with a fire at a historic home in Rockbridge County in 2022.

In January of 2022, Echols Farm went up in flames, we reported. Echols Farm was listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on June 17, 1998, and added to the National Register of Historic Places on Oct. 30, 1998.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the fire, but it was later determined that the property was a total loss.

Jermale Fitz, of Glasgow, was arrested in connection with the incident. As we reported in February, Fitz was found guilty of property damage, but not guilty of arson, or burglary.

During court on Tuesday, officials said that Fitz now must pay a $500 fine.

Fitz didn’t make a court appearance as he is currently in a psychiatric facility.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email