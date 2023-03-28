Man accused of setting historic Rockbridge County home ablaze to pay $500 fine

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A man is facing a $500 fine in connection with a fire at a historic home in Rockbridge County in 2022.

In January of 2022, Echols Farm went up in flames, we reported. Echols Farm was listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on June 17, 1998, and added to the National Register of Historic Places on Oct. 30, 1998.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the fire, but it was later determined that the property was a total loss.

Jermale Fitz, of Glasgow, was arrested in connection with the incident. As we reported in February, Fitz was found guilty of property damage, but not guilty of arson, or burglary.

During court on Tuesday, officials said that Fitz now must pay a $500 fine.

Fitz didn’t make a court appearance as he is currently in a psychiatric facility.