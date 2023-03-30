Major League Baseball rule changes: Yay or nay?

It’s the best time of year (at least in my opinion) – baseball season!

Thursday, March 30, was opening day for Major League Baseball teams, and if you were watching any games, you might’ve noticed some changes on the field.

The MLB’s new pitch clock, bigger bases, and limits on infield shifts are all part of their new rules package.

With new rules like these come feedback from sports fans and players alike, and we want to know what you think.

If you aren’t familiar with the rule changes, you can click here to learn more. Make sure to come back to this page to tell us what you think, and your response may even be featured in a future story!

Did you know that weather plays a role in baseball too? Not just when it comes to thunderstorms and rain delays, either – the temperature and air pressure can actually affect how far a baseball will be going ... going ... gone! Read more here.