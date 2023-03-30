Man facing charges after police chase ends in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – A swarm of law enforcement arrived in Vinton as a police chase that spanned through four communities came to an end Wednesday night.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said Henry Pack V was wanted out of Appomattox County and Lynchburg on several charges, including felony eluding and a probation violation.

Investigators with Vice Unit and the Community Action Team found a vehicle that matched the description and tried to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Moneta Road and Diamond Hill Road.

Pack continued driving, resulting in a pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office. We’re told the pursuit lasted through several areas, including Franklin County, Roanoke County, and the town of Vinton.

In the last moments of the chase, authorities said they deployed spike strips that deflated both driver’s side tires.

Pack stopped in the parking lot of Oakey’s Funeral Service & Crematory on Hardy Road and was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Pack is now being charged with one count of felony eluding and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Pack is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

