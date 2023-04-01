Hokie fans react to historic season

From Dallas to Blacksburg, the Hokies came out in full force to watch the women’s basketball team make history.

The crowd at Sharkey’s kept hope until that clock hit zero.

One thing is for certain, no matter where you were in Blacksburg on Friday night ... all eyes were on the Hokies.

And students can’t be more proud of all this team accomplished.

If you didn’t make it out to Dallas, there was no place better to be than in Blacksburg to cheer on Virginia Tech’s historic run,

“It’s just kind of surreal to see. Especially my senior year and especially because it’s the women making history here. They’ve really gone on a run and proven they can hold their own and we’re a really good program,” Laura Wenger, VT senior said.

Hokie fans were on the edge of their seats at Sharkey’s and the Hokie House throughout the entire game.

Even former athletes like former Virginia Tech softball player, Keely Rochard, can’t help but come back to Blacksburg to watch this unfold.

“You don’t get to experience it as much when you’re an athlete because like you said you’re so busy. So it’s really cool coming back and just seeing how supportive everyone is and being able to be a part of it now,” Rochard said.

Some students said this team is putting woman sports at Virginia Tech on the map.

“It’s a breath of fresh air to root for these girls, root for the women ... Really rally behind them because they’re doing something so awesome and it’s never been seen before,” Wills Poggess, VT senior said.

The Hokies’ season has already proved historic with the team making the program’s first-ever Final Four.

And even with the season coming to an end, the Hokies couldn’t be prouder.

“They’ve done amazing things for this program and reaching the final four for the first time in program history is absolutely huge and such an amazing accomplishment,” Wegner said.

It truly is a set of amazing accomplishments this team had this season.

When they return here to Blacksburg, Hokie Nation will make sure to show their continued support.