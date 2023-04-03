Demolition begins on downtown Vinton buildings destroyed by fire last Summer

The Downtown Vinton properties were devastated by a fire in 2022.

VINTON, Va. – The Town of Vinton is taking the next step in rebuilding after a fire last Summer destroyed several businesses at the corner of Lee Avenue and Pollard Street.

Demolition began on Monday for four buildings in the area nine months after the fire that destroyed the DR Music store and other businesses.

Officials say it’s bittersweet to see a historic building that’s been in use for decades come down.

“A lot of people have come through that building for a lot of different reasons so it’s sad to see it go,” said Economic Development Specialist, Marshall Stanley.

While sad, it’s also a sign of a new era to rebuild the area.

“It’s just a really unfortunate event but we know we are working on getting the ball rolling on being able to build back and so we are working with property owners, business owners, and construction companies to be sure that we can have it come back better than it was before,” said Stanley

While the bulldozing started, many people like Dee Mclain and Jerry Tyler watched from across the street.

“We got up early this morning to come sit and watch the history right here,” said Mclain.

Due to construction, officials say parts of East Lee Avenue will be closed for the next four to six weeks.

The demolition is being conducted and paid for by the owners of the properties, not the town.