Grammy-Award winning artist Nelly coming to Danville this summer

DANVILLE, Va. – It’s gonna be one hot summer at the Danville Harvest Jubilee this year with three-time Grammy Award winner Nelly slated to perform.

Event leaders said his concert is scheduled to take place on July 8 at the Carrington Pavilion in Danville.

Nelly, best known for music hits like “Dilemma,” “Hot in Here,” “Ride Wit Me,” and more, rose to stardom in the early 2000s.

He’s a multi-platinum rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor.

The music artist has won nine Billboard Music Awards and even performed at the 2023 Grammys.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on April 7 at 10 a.m., with prices starting at $50. You can purchase your ticket here.