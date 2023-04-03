Man faces second-degree murder charge in connection with Henry County shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left another man dead in Henry County last year, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 27, 2022, around 5:27 a.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center got a call from SOVAH Health Martinsville about a person who had arrived at their facility with a gunshot wound, Chief Deputy Wayne Davis said.

Deputies responded to SOVAH Health and spoke with the man, later identified as 43-year-old identified as Andrae Matthews, authorities said.

We’re told Matthews had been shot in the shoulder and cheek area of his head and was initially treated at SOVAH Health Martinsville before being air-lifted to a Roanoke facility for treatment.

According to Chief Deputy Davis, Matthews later passed away from his injuries while in the hospital.

As the Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigated further, they determined that Matthews and another man, Daryl Smith, got into a fight inside of a vehicle.

Authorities said the fight ensued while they were on the William F. Stone Highway/SR 220 bypass in the Bassett area of Henry County.

During the fight, the sheriff’s office said Smith pulled out a gun and shot Matthews multiple times.

Sheriff’s office investigators were sent to Texas to find witnesses, Chief Deputy Davis said.

Officials said the case was then presented to a Henry County Grand Jury, which returned indictments on Smith for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On March 30, 2023, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took Smith into custody, according to Chief Deputy Davis. He is now being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.