North Carolina man arrested, charged in connection with South Boston shooting

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – A 21-year-old man from North Carolina is facing several charges in connection with a shooting in South Boston, according to the South Boston Police Department.

Authorities said the incident happened on Sunday (April 2) shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Llewellyn Ave and College Street.

Police arrived at the scene to find two female victims and one male victim who had been hurt in the shooting, all three of which were transported to the hospital by an ambulance, South Boston Police confirmed.

Of the three victims, two are in the hospital in stable condition and the other has been treated and released.

During the course of the investigation, officers interviewed several witnesses and collected pistol cartridge casings and other related evidence from the scene.

Their findings led to the arrest of 21-year-old Daquan E. Valentine of Franklinton, North Carolina. He has been charged with three counts of malicious wounding and one count of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In addition, later Sunday night, police located and took possession of a 2017 Nissan Altima on Willingham Avenue in the Town of South Boston given that it was believed to be involved in the incident.

“The South Boston Police Department would like to thank the community for all of their assistance in this investigation,” the police department said. “In addition, the department would like to thank the Halifax County Sheriff’s Department, Virginia State Police, and the Halifax/South Boston Gang and Narcotic Task Force for their assistance.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Investigator Justin Long and Cpl. Dennis Blanks are leading this investigation for the South Boston Police Department. Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to call the police department at 434-575-7203.

