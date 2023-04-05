Man hospitalized in Roanoke after shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized in Roanoke after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said at around 10:50 p.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound that had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle.

Authorities said officers responded to speak with the adult male victim and were advised that the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

RPD said at this time, officers have not located a crime scene or suspect for this incident, and it remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.