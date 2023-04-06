Man charged with second-degree murder in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide Wednesday in Halifax County, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said at around 9:13 p.m., a call came into the emergency 911 center of a possible stabbing on Mountain Road.

Deputies said upon arrival, they located a man laying outside the entrance of the home. The man had succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said another man was seen walking away from the residence, identified as 62-year-old William Wazeka.

According to authorities, he was detained and identified as the assailant.

Deputies said Wazeka was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax, and was charged with second-degree murder, held without bail.

Authorities said the victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.