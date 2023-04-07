TALK TO US 📢: Have you had your catalytic converter stolen?

Local auto shop owners say that catalytic converter thefts are still a major issue across our region.

And if you have your catalytic converter stolen ... well, it’s not a nice thought for your wallet.

“The standard cost ... I mean you’re going to range everywhere from 350 to almost 1000 dollars for some of them,” Carson East, owner of Southwest Muffler told 10 News during an earlier interview. “They’re very expensive things.”

In 2021, there were nearly 400 collective catalytic converters stolen from across three localities in our area: around 40 in Rockbridge County, around 182 in Roanoke City, and around 200 in Roanoke County, as we’ve reported previously. 10 News reached out to the authorities in late March for updated statistics and has yet to hear back.

We’re continuing to look into catalytic converter thefts in our area, and we want you to share your experience.

How much was a replacement part? Did you file a report? Where and how did you notice your catalytic converter was missing?

Tell us about what happened when you had your catalytic converter stolen.

Submit your response below, and you may be featured in a 10 News story this weekend!