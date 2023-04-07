TELL US: What are your thoughts on the installation of corral racks for electric scooters in Roanoke?

ROANOKE, Va. – Electric scooters were welcomed to downtown Roanoke as a new, alternative, and convenient way of getting around. Just last month, the city introduced new Spin scooters.

However, some believe the scooters are becoming more of a problem than a solution. More and more, scooters are being left on sidewalks and streets.

To address the issue, city leaders say they are working to implement several strategies. One of them — installing corral racks downtown.

The idea is to incentivize riders to return their scooters because if they don’t, they’ll have to pay additional fees.

City leaders say they expect to see racks installed downtown by the summer.

