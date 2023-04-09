63º

Five hospitalized after crash in Hardy

Happened around 8:58 a.m. Sunday, officials said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

HARDY, Va. – Crews from the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Fire Department and Hardy Volunteer Fire Company responded along with other local organizations to a crash that left five hospitalized around 8:58 a.m. Sunday morning in Hardy, officials said.

The fire company said it happened in the 8000 block of Hardy Road.

The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department said once on scene, crews helped out with patient care and extrication efforts.

Crews said five patients were transported to local hospitals.

The crash was turned over to state police for investigation, officials said.

