Explore Park and Twin Creeks Brewpub create new Summer concert series

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A new Summer concert series is coming to the Roanoke Valley.

The Tavern Stage Summer Series is a new partnership between Explore Park and Twin Creek Brewpub.

They’re coming together to build a new stage where there will be free concerts on the second Friday of each month starting in May until September.

“We wanted to bring something new to the park that can kind of standalone by itself while also bringing folks out here to enjoy some great food, beverages as well as some great music at Explore Park,” said Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Marketing and Administrative Coordinator, Alex North.

A full list of bands for the concert series will be announced on Tuesday on the county’s website.