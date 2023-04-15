Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in memory of Virginia Tech shooting victims

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday in memory and respect of the 16th anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting that took the lives of 32 people.

Youngkin said flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, April 16 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

The order applies to United States of America flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags over the Capitol and at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth, according to the Office of the Governor.