Saint Francis holds Barks ‘n Rec fundraiser

A chance to do what you love - for a good cause

Listen up dog lovers, Barks ‘n Rec is underway.

The week-long fundraiser benefits Roanoke’s Saint Francis Service Dogs.

You can join in by pledging to do an activity, like reading, or juggling, preferably with your furry friend.

There’s a $25 registration fee.

Saint Francis Service Dogs Executive Director Cabell Youell said the money goes towards uniting dogs with owners who really need them.

“These dogs are truly life-altering,” Youell said. “They change everything for the better for people with disabilities, and just in many ways enrich their lives and the lives of people in their communities.”

The goal is to raise $60,000 dollars, and they’ve already raised almost 90%. The fundraiser ends on Sunday.