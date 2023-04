BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Drivers can expect delays on Route 616 northbound in Bedford County near Goodview Town Road due to “security/police activity,” according to VDOT.

At this time, all north and south lanes are closed in this area.

VDOT says traffic is being diverted onto Route 757, onto Route 608, and then onto Route 24.

Earlier, VDOT reported a vehicle fire in this area.

We’ve reached out to Virginia State Police and are working for you to learn more.