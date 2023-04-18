Two Pulaski County schools closed as authorities search for man who escaped police custody

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is searching the area of the Mountain View Subdivision for a man who escaped police custody.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – School officials have reported that Pulaski County High School and Pulaski County Middle School will be closed on Tuesday, April 18 due to law enforcement operations in the area. School leaders said all eleven and 12-month employees can report on their regular schedule.

This comes as deputies search the area of the Mountain View Subdivision across from the high school for Dylan Blake Swecker, a man who escaped police custody, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are asking residents to keep their doors locked and to be aware of any suspicious activity in or around their property, especially around their vehicles, sheds and garages.

Deputies said the subject is in handcuffs, is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and is wearing gray sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and a black hat. He also has a tattoo on his upper right arm and on his chest and wears glasses.

We’re told he’s wanted for domestic assault.

Residents are urged to call 911 immediately if they see or hear anything suspicious.