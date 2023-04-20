Crews extinguish wildfires in Afton, Sherando

Crews with Wintergreen Fire & Rescue said they spent most of their day Wednesday working to put out wildfires in the area.

Authorities said they first responded to Sherando for a 3-acre fire. We’re told several units responded to the scene, along with the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Once they finished working that fire, crews said they were heading back to the station when they received another fire call.

The department’s Wildfire ATV to Three-Notched Highway was requested to respond near the Blue Ridge Parkway in Afton for a much more severe fire, according to Wintergreen Fire & Rescue.

The Afton fire caused Route 250 to close and several homes in the area lost power, crews said.

According to Wintergreen Fire & Rescue, the Virginia Department of Forestry led this effort along with the help of every fire agency with an ATV in the area.

Crews said they worked for hours to extinguish the wildfire in Afton.

See more photos from the scenes in Wintergreen Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post below.