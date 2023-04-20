Roanoke man pleads guilty to road rage shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man will spend the next year and a half in prison for a deadly road rage incident in June 2022.

The Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney on the case, Andrew Stephens, said 29-year-old Keandra Smith admitted to shooting 40-year-old Grover Edwards III on Williamson Road after a fist fight.

He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

He testified in court that he opened fire after the victim broke a car window near his four-year-old son, who was in the backseat at the time.

“It was 100% road rage, and it was, I think in the sentencing hearing, I did make the comment that it was stupid,” Stephens said. “No reason at all for these parties to decide to have a fist fight at 11:30 a.m. on Williamson Road, broad daylight.”

Stephens said the shorter sentence is likely because both men were involved in the fight, along with the fact that Smith showed remorse in court, apologizing to Edwards family.