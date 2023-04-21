Coves Amphitheater at SML set to hold Charity Concert Series

The Coves Amphitheater at Smith Mountain Lake is set to hold a Charity Concert Series in an effort to help local charities better support those in need.
The series kicks off this weekend, with the Wailin’ Jennys set to perform on April 23.
Several musical artists from a variety of genres will be featured in the series from April until September, which include:
- The Wailin’ Jennys
- Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
- The Turtles
- Legacy Motown Revue
- Michael Franti & Spearhead w. Fortunate Youth
- Rodney Crowell
- Tommy Emmanuel, C.G.P. w. Richard Smith
- Nickel Creek w. Aoife O’Donovan
- ARRIVAL From Sweden - The Music of ABBA
- The Mavericks w. Paul Thorn Band
The event strives to “support the performing arts while helping local charities serving people in need.”
Have any questions? Click here to find answers to frequently asked questions.