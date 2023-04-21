Coves Amphitheater at SML set to hold Charity Concert Series

The Coves Amphitheater at Smith Mountain Lake is set to hold a Charity Concert Series in an effort to help local charities better support those in need.

The series kicks off this weekend, with the Wailin’ Jennys set to perform on April 23.

Several musical artists from a variety of genres will be featured in the series from April until September, which include:

The Wailin’ Jennys

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

The Turtles

Legacy Motown Revue

Michael Franti & Spearhead w. Fortunate Youth

Rodney Crowell

Tommy Emmanuel, C.G.P. w. Richard Smith

Nickel Creek w. Aoife O’Donovan

ARRIVAL From Sweden - The Music of ABBA

The Mavericks w. Paul Thorn Band

The event strives to “support the performing arts while helping local charities serving people in need.”

Have any questions? Click here to find answers to frequently asked questions.