There is a police presence at Airport Inn Efficiencies on Williamson Road in Roanoke County.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There is a police presence at Airport Inn Efficiencies on Williamson Road in Roanoke County.

We have a crew at the scene working for you to learn more.

We will continue to update this article as information becomes readily available.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops