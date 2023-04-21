Two charged after authorities seize narcotics, guns, explosives, stolen property in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Pembroke man and Pearisburg woman were arrested after authorities seized narcotics, guns, and other items from a Giles County residence on Tuesday, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in conjunction with state police, deputies executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1000 block of Cascade Road in Pembroke.

The sheriff’s office said the search yielded narcotics, guns, explosives and stolen property.

Authorities said 60-year-old Robert King was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

King is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said 46-year-old Tanya Martin was arrested on capias originating in Giles County for possession of narcotics, and is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.