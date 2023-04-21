82º

US-52 in Carroll County closed due to criminal investigation, Sheriff says

Crews say all lanes are closed near Wisler Drive

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – US-52 in Carroll County is temporarily closed due to a criminal investigation, according to Sheriff Kevin Kemp.

We’re told the closure is near Wisler Drive – all northbound and southbound lanes are closed, VDOT said.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto I-77 South at Exit 8, and northbound traffic is being diverted onto I-77 North at Exit 1, according to VDOT.

Carroll County Public Schools also announced that St. Paul school buses are also being diverted to alternate routes because of the closure, and said parents can expect delays in drop-off times for those areas.

