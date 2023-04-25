Danville police searching for suspect in Sunday shots fired incident

Jonathan Warren, 40, wanted and charged by DPD in connection with a shots fired incident (Credit: Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – Officers with the Danville Police Department said they are currently searching for the man above who they say was involved in a shots fired incident Sunday.

DPD said around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a fight near the basketball courts on the corner of Melrose Avenue and Northmont Boulevard when they heard shots fired upon arrival.

When they got to the scene, officers said the people all ran away.

Now, Jonathan Warren, 40 is facing a second-offense concealed weapon felony charge, according to DPD.

One person suffered a leg injury while running away from the scene, but the person was not shot, authorities said.

We’re told investigators don’t believe anyone was shot during the incident.

Police said they have also identified other persons of interest.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information including pictures, video, or any other form of media is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.