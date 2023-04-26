Bedford County authorities announce nine arrests in connection with narcotics violations

Authorities announce nine arrests in connection with narcotics violations. (Credit: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – On Thursday, April 13, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit worked with the Bedford Police Department, Virginia State Police and United States Marshals Service to conduct a narcotics round-up, resulting in the arrests of nine individuals on narcotics charges.

Individuals in the round-up were indicted on charges that varied from Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance to Distribution of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.

The following individuals were arrested:

Marc Miller, is charged with two counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II

Ian Woodroof, is charged with three counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II

Merky Kiser, is charged with two counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II

Scott Hann, is charged with two counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II

James Craig, is charged with four counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II

Preston Burns, is charged with Distribution of Schedule I or II

Jamie Floyd, is charged with Distribution of Schedule I or II

Skylar Rae, is charged with Possession of Schedule I or II

Jessica Kirsche, is charged with Possession of Schedule I or II

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Authorities said Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.