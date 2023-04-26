Caesars casino operating license approved by Virginia Lottery Board

RICHMOND, Va. – Caesars Casino in Danville is getting closer and closer to becoming a reality.

The casino has had its operating license approved by the Virginia Lottery Board and will be good for 10 years before it’s up for renewal.

With the $650 million project, Caesars Virginia hopes to attract more people to the area, while serving as a tourism engine and economic driver in Danville. It’s also set to bring thousands of jobs to the Southside.

A temporary casino is set to open in the coming months with 700 slot machines and 25 table games.

The permanent resort is expected to open in late 2024. To learn more about the project, click here.