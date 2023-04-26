65º

Fire in SW Roanoke leaves two displaced, no one hurt

Crews say the cause is still under investigation

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

A fire in southwest Roanoke Wednesday evening left two people displaced (Credit: Roanoke Fire-EMS) (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A fire in southwest Roanoke Wednesday evening left two people displaced, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

At 4:23 p.m., crews said they responded to the 3600 block of Dogwood Lane SW for a reported structure fire.

After they got to the scene, they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of a two-story home, authorities said.

We’re told the fire was put out quickly by responding personnel.

Luckily, crews said no injuries were reported, but two residents are now displaced.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

