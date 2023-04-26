One dead, one hospitalized after Galax shooting

GALAX, Va. – One person has died and another was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Galax on Tuesday, according to the Galax Police Department.

We’re told the shooting happened on Calloway Street in the city.

Authorities say one person died and another was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

According to the police department, no one else is being sought in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released as they become available, GPD said.

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com