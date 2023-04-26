56º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

One dead, one hospitalized after Galax shooting

The shooting happened on Calloway Street on Tuesday, police said

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Galax, Galax Police Department, Southwest Virginia, Gun Violence, Crime
(KPRC)

GALAX, Va. – One person has died and another was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Galax on Tuesday, according to the Galax Police Department.

We’re told the shooting happened on Calloway Street in the city.

Authorities say one person died and another was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

According to the police department, no one else is being sought in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released as they become available, GPD said.

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email