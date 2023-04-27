This is a chance to celebrate the history and organizations in Vinton.

VINTON, Va. – The 68th annual Dogwood Festival returns to Vinton on Friday, April 28. This is a chance to celebrate the history and organizations of Vinton.

Friday night starts with a live band, Rare Form, at the Vinton Farmer’s Market at 6 p.m. There will be food trucks and vendors at the show for the community to enjoy.

On Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., you and your family can enjoy the Vendor Show and Entertainment in Downtown Vinton and meet local crafters and shop for unique gifts.

The big Dogwood Parade starts at 2:30 p.m. This year’s parade is honoring firefighters and other first responders who helped fight the fire in downtown Vinton last summer. This is a way for the community to say thank you to those who helped save Downtown. During the parade, you can also see the Dogwood Queen, along with the rest of the court riding on carriages.

Mary Beth Layman, a volunteer for the Dogwood Festival, says, “I think it’s fascinating that volunteers have organized and put on this festival for 68 years. It is a tradition in Vinton, and it is a tradition where everyone is welcome.”

The festival will also have plenty of children’s activities, street performers and dancing.

New this year is Virtual Reality Games from Roanoke VR. You and your family can put on the headsets and try out different games and activities.

The Vinton Dogwood Festival Committee puts in countless hours to stage the event and collaborates with local organizations and area nonprofits. The festival is funded entirely by donations, sponsorships and fundraising events, along with fees from concessions, vendors and carnivals.