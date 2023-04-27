Blindhouse Beer Company opens in Roanoke, offering French-Belgian beers

ROANOKE, Va. – Another brewery has planted roots in Roanoke. This one, specializing in French-Belgian brewing.

Blindhouse Beer Company is located on Salem Avenue.

Their farmhouse-style beers are described as crisp and refreshing.

They opened their doors for the first time this weekend, which the owners say was a success.

Owners Tyler and Nicole Wert say they plan to focus on this specific style of brewing.

“We also incorporate a portion of wild yeast, so yeast that was captured from the environment to lend a unique character to the beer,” said Tyler Wert.

There are currently three beers on tap, but they do plan to release a fourth brew this weekend.