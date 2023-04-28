Campbell County Rescue Squad celebrates 60 years of serving the community

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Rescue Squad has been serving the community for 60 years.

This Saturday, the rescue squad is celebrating the milestone with an open house for the public.

There will be food, games and tours of their station and fleet.

The squad serves Campbell County and a portion of Forest in Bedford County.

“Come on out and celebrate with us,” said President of Campbell County Squad Tina Miller. “Help us celebrate 60 years of being volunteers and think about even joining us so we look forward to having you all.”

The open house is scheduled for Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.