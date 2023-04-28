60º

Martinsville man wanted out of North Carolina, is armed and dangerous, authorities say

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Offic says the man faces two felony warrants

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Martinsville man wanted out of Rockingham County, NC (Credit: Rockingham County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC – The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Martinsville man who they say is armed and dangerous.

On Thursday, April 27 around 7:45 p.m., authorities said they responded to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Vintage Road in Eden, North Carolina.

The suspect, Douglas Scholz, fled the scene in a blue, newer model Ford F150 before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

We’re told Scholz was armed with a gun at the time of the disturbance.

Authorities said they’ve obtained warrants on Scholz for felony first-degree kidnapping and felony domestic violence protective order violation,

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Scholz currently lives in Martinsville and should be considered armed and dangerous if seen.

Anyone who sees Scholz or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 to report their location immediately, authorities said. You can also reach the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 336-349-9683 – Crime Stoppers tipsters remain anonymous and can receive rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

