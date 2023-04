ROANOKE, Va. – The Gospel/Jazz Extravaganza will be held Saturday May 13th from 4p.m. to 6pm.m at the William Fleming High School Auditorium.

It will feature, JoJo Stockton, Loudon Ave. Male Chorus, Groove Kontrol, Music for the Soul, and more.

Tickets costs $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased from Joseph Hancock at 540-525-2102, The Hope Center at 506 11th St. NW Roanoke, Va.