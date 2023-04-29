Suspect at large after Texas mass shooting killed 5 people, including 8-year-old

CLEVELAND, Texas – A suspect is at large after five people, including an 8-year-old, were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas, home, according to San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers.

According to CNN, authorities found the victims Friday night after receiving a harassment report about 11:30 p.m. local time.

Multiple people were shot around the residence, Capers said. Two women in a bedroom were found laying over two young children who survived, he added.

There have been at least 174 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Both CNN and the archive define a “mass shooting” as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

There were 10 people inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to the sheriff.

The victims range in age from 8 years old to about 40, Capers told reporters early Saturday morning. The 8-year-old victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Three people were taken to hospital, and two were evaluated at the scene and released, according to authorities. Some victims were critically wounded.

The victims’ identities are unknown. The sheriff said he believes the victims are from Honduras.

Capers said authorities have a copy of the suspect’s consulate card and are looking for him.

The suspect was known to shoot a .223 rifle in the front yard of the residence, according to Capers. Shell casings were discovered outside the home.

Authorities believe the gunman is no longer in the area. A local judge issued an arrest warrant for the suspect.