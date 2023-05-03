Delta Star to expand operations in Lynchburg, creating 149 news jobs

Delta Star, Inc. is expanding its operations in the Hill City, bringing 149 new jobs in its wake.

The company, known as the largest, American-owned medium transformer manufacturer in the United States, is looking to increase capacity at its Lynchburg location at 3550 Mayflower Drive.

The expansion project will cost roughly $30.2 million and will entail a new 80,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space for its mobile and power transformer operations with the goal being to meet the increased demand of this growing sector of the economy.

In addition to this, a 14,000-square-foot corporate building to consolidate headquarters and office function requirements will also be included.

Virginia competed with California and Pennsylvania for the project.

Governor Glenn Youngkin was pleased with the news, stating that Delta Star has brought ample success to the Commonwealth.

“Delta Star has been a valuable and reliable employer in the City of Lynchburg for more than 60 years, and the company has grown to become the largest U.S.-owned medium transformer producer in the country,” said Youngkin. “Manufacturing is a major economic driver across the Commonwealth, and we are proud that this industry leader’s products are not only ‘Made in America’, they are also ‘Made in Virginia.’ We congratulate Delta Star on decades of success in the Commonwealth.”

Those interested in applying for a job at the company can view available openings here.