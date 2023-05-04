Meet Starla: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking for a sweet, energetic puppy to call your own, Starla might be the one for you!

Julie Rickmond, Marketing and Communications Director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA said she’s three months old, and is an active and playful pup.

Julie says she loves to meet new people, and would do great in a variety of homes.

Roanoke Valley SPCA says Starla is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. If you’re interested in adopting Starla, you can head to the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website to find more information about her, as well as the adoption process, here.