65º

LIVE

Local News

Meet Starla: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

Starla is available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pet Of The Week, Roanoke Valley SPCA, Roanoke, Pets, Animals

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking for a sweet, energetic puppy to call your own, Starla might be the one for you!

Julie Rickmond, Marketing and Communications Director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA said she’s three months old, and is an active and playful pup.

Julie says she loves to meet new people, and would do great in a variety of homes.

Roanoke Valley SPCA says Starla is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. If you’re interested in adopting Starla, you can head to the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website to find more information about her, as well as the adoption process, here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alyssa Rae grew up in Roanoke and graduated from Virginia Tech. An avid sports fan, she spent her first 8 years in TV as a sports anchor and reporter.

email

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email