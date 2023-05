The Roanoke Police Department is welcoming some new four-legged members to its team. Meet Magnum, Knox and Vader, three new K-9 officers coming on board at the Roanoke Police Department.

K-9 Magnum is a Dutch Shepherd, K-9 Knox is a German Shepherd and K-9 Vader is a Belgian Malinois.

All three of the K-9s will be trained in narcotics detection and patrol apprehension.

The department says all three dogs are less than two-years-old and will be in training with their handlers for the next two months.

With these three additions, RPD now has seven K-9 officers.