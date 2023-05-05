75-year-old Dublin man arrested for indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15, according to court documents (Credit: New River Valley Regional Jail)

A 75-year-old man has been arrested for indecent liberties with a minor, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received the complaint on April 20 that referenced a sexual assault involving a minor.

After further investigation, authorities said they arrested 75-year-old Daniel Woodyard, the manager and a resident of NRV Suites.

According to jail records, Woodyard is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15.

Woodyard is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, according to the PCSO.

Authorities say they also have reason to believe there may be other victims.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Investigator Ellis at 540-980-7820 or call the anonymous crime line at 540-980-7810.