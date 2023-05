ROANOKE, Va. – Watch as the Dawgs make their way back to the Berglund Center for a celebration following the team’s President’s Cup win Tuesday night.

The event is expected to begin at 3 p.m., with the procession kicking off at the corner of 2nd Street and Church Avenue.

A celebration will be held in the Berglund Center from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

You can watch the team’s procession below.