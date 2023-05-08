Lynchburg Peacemakers check on neighbors after 6-year-old’s shooting death

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Sunday, Peacemakers founder Shawn Hunter issued a call for action. From the old to the young, he’s fed up with gun violence.

Children playing with 6-year-old Kingston Campbell last week are now faced with the reality of his death.

Neighborhood kids came out Sunday to walk alongside Peacemakers in Lynchburg - on the very street where Kingston was shot and killed while playing video games in his own home.

Hunter says the goal of their walk was to canvas the neighborhood and do wellness checks.

“We’re trying to encourage the neighbors, the residents who live here. They are the ones that need to take back their streets,” Hunter said.

People in the neighborhood were still visibly shaken up by the shooting and had even made a memorial outside Kingston’s home.

Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed referred to the children of Lynchburg as being like her own.

“Their lives are just as important to me as my own, so I’m going to fight and advocate for them the same way that I do for my own kids,” Reed said.

Hunter says he is tired of no one taking the initiative.

“We have to protect our streets by any means that we have to do it,” Hunter said.

The Peacemakers say their plan is to take back Lynchburg neighborhoods, one street at a time.

“You empower the residents, you give them the power back, show them that you love them and you care for them and we will take back our neighborhoods, “Hunter said.

No arrests have been made yet in the death of Kingston Campbell, so anyone with any information is asked to call Lynchburg police immediately