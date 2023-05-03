Lynchburg community mourns 6-year-old shot to death

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The loss of 6-year-old Kingston Campbell has been felt throughout the Hill City.

“When it’s a child, everybody can feel that,” Shawn Hunter, president of the Lynchburg Peacemakers said. “This is my first time ever experiencing this with a child this young. And so, you know, it really touched home because I got a child myself.”

Kingston’s death is the latest tragedy to hit Lynchburg. A 12-year-old girl died back in February and a 16-year-old boy lost his life at the end of March — both shot to death.

Hunter said stopping gun violence will come down to parenting and community members taking back their neighborhoods.

“Start protecting your community. Start protecting your street. You know, we just can’t rely on the police. The police, they’re doing what they supposed to do,” said Hunter. “You all need to start watching your own streets, policing your own communities.”

William Richards Sr. is a captain with the Peacemakers. He wants to focus on the youth.

“I can’t imagine. I can’t imagine waking up to my child not being there,” said Richards. “Find out where the youth are. Find out where they hang out. Go down there. We can’t be scared of our children.”

Kingston’s mother, Shay Fowler, released a statement to 10 News that reads in part, “He knew God and I know that’s exactly who he’s with now. We will forever carry Kingston Ah’mon Campbell with us.”

There is a GoFundMe to help out the family with funeral costs that has already raised more than $11,000.